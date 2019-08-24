After rice, salt midday meal row, Bengal govt fixes school menu; fish, egg must be served twice a week

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee interacting with school girls who were served rice and salt in mid-day meal in Hooghly. (Photo/BJP4Bengal)

Bengal mid-day meal controversy: Days after girl students of a government school in Hooghly were served salt and rice in midday meal triggering a huge row, the West Bengal government has issued directives to all district administrations that food served in state-run school is as per the prescribed menu.

A circular issued by the School Education department directs district administration to ensure strict compliance of the menu.

The circular mentions that school children must be given fish or egg in midday meal twice in a week. Soyabean, pulses and green vegetables have also been made mandatory to be served to the students.

Earlier this week, a row had erupted after reports emerged that children at a government school were given just rice and salt to eat in lunch in Hooghly. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, who had rushed to the school, had alleged that a local Trinamool Congress leader was behind diverting funds meant for midday meal.

“After receiving complaints for months over the mid-day meal scam in the school, today I decided to visit the school. I was shocked to witness that the students were forced to have only rice and salt,” Locket Chatterjee had said.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had then ensured that children will get proper meal. He said there will be ‘zero tolerance’ towards any attempt to deprive the children from prescribed nutritious meal.

“There should not be any change in the original mid-day meal menu. The state government will do whatever needed to ensure that on an immediate basis. The government will award strict punishment to anyone found to be involved in depriving school children of mid-day meals,” the minister had said.