After repeal of farm laws, Rajasthan Governor and Sakshi Maharaj say Centre can ‘redraft legislations if needed’

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the surprise announcement of repealing the three contentious farm laws – a decision which the Opposition enough fodder to mock the Centre – two party members on Saturday said that the laws might be reframed later, if needed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced repeal of the three agri laws and also apologised to the people over his government not being able to “convince” a section of farmers about the “truth” regarding the legislations’ benefits. He also urged the farmers protesting at Delhi borders to end the agitation and return to their homes.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said that the legislations were in interests of the farmers, but the government could not make them understand the benefits of the laws. He added that the government might reform the laws if needed.

“The government tried to explain to farmers the pros of farm laws. But they were adamant about repeal. Government felt that it should be taken back and formed again later if needed but right now they should repeal as farmers are demanding,” Mishra said on Saturday.

He also said that owing to the farmers’ protest to demand the withdrawal of the three farm laws, there was a “peculiar situation (‘vichitra sthiti’)” in the country, which does not exist now.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj refuted that Opposition’s charge that PM Modi had announced repeal of farm laws in wake of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. He said Bills can “come back” and they can be “re-drafted”.

“Bills (Farm Laws) have got nothing to do with polls. For PM Modi, nation comes first. Bills come, they’re repealed, they can come back, they can be re-drafted. I thank PM that he chose nation over Bill and dealt a blow to wrong intentions,” Maharaj said.

Even as the Centre has announced repeal of farm laws, the protesting farmer unions have said that they will continue with the protests until the legislation are formally withdrawn in the Parliament. They have also put forth a charter of other demands, including statutory guarantee for a fair MSP and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill.