After Ram Rahim Dera, now Rampal’s ashram under scanner for encroachment

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the manager Chand Rathi of an ashram run by jailed godman Rampal in outer Delhi for alleged negligence. (PTI)

After the tragic death of two ashram devotees while cleaning a sewer, self-styled godman Rampal’s premises has come under the scanner of authorities. The ashram is situated in Mundka industrial area where the two ashram devotees were killed while manually cleaning a septic tank. The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the manager Chand Rathi of an ashram run by jailed godman Rampal in outer Delhi for alleged negligence. According to Indian Express, the Mundka ashram is surrounded by half a dozen godowns, and several empty barrels filled with what authorities said was chemical waste.

After the incident on Tuesday, the ashram entrance was manned by devotees letting in only followers and visitors inside. The Punjabi Bagh sub-divisional magistrate Santosh Kumar Rai came to the ashram along with his police team. They investigated the place and photographed everything. The officials then asked the ashram authorities to open the man hole which was filled by grimy water to the brim. Contrarily, the devotees had earlier informed the police that it was not filled with water. The officials also highlighted that safety measures were overlooked. Police were probing whether other people were also present around the septic tank during the incident.

“In Delhi, you need permits to construct such ashrams. They presented no permissions from competent authorities such as the MCD. Also, the ashram has encroached upon a stretch of land near a railway line. They have erected a tent, which we have asked them to remove. I will also look into the other illegal encroachments in the area,” Rai said. He further added that in Delhi extracting groundwater for commercial or agricultural purpose is objectionable and the ashram was doing it. Following the incident, a case was registered for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.