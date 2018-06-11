After Ram Rahim and Asaram, now rape case against Daati Maharaj; woman alleges rape inside Shani Dham

Daati Maharaj has been accused by a disciple of raping her. (ANI)

Delhi Police have registered a case against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj for allegedly raping a disciple. According to ANI, the case was registered in Fatehpur Beri on Sunday and later transferred to the District Investigations Unit (DIU). The news agency reported that the self-styled godman was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376, 377, 354 and 34.

The woman alleged she was sexually assaulted two years ago inside the Shani Dham in New Delhi. But she didn’t file a complaint because she was scared of the self-styled godman, reported ANI. Daati Maharaj is said to enjoy a huge fan following in Delhi-NCR and other places. He is also regularly seen on TV in religious progammes.

The official website of Daati Maharaj (daati.com) introduces his name as: “Shree Sidh Shakti Peeth Shanidham Peethadheeshwar Shree Shree 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Paramhans Daati Ji Maharaj.”

The website describes the self-styled godman as an “adept yogi” and claims he “appeased Lord Shani by doing “extensive meditation” for a long time. Daati Maharaj was bestowed with the title of “title of Mahamandaleshwar of Shri Panchayati Mahanirvanee Akhara Haridwar.”

Born on 10th July 1950, the website says Daati Maharaj had a simple family in a village named Alawas in district Pali of Rajasthan. Daati had lost his mother at a very early age.