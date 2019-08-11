After Rahul’s claim of violence in J&K, police say situation peaceful, urge people not to believe mischievous news of firing

On Friday, the administration had relaxed restriction in the state to allow people to offer namaz in mosques. On Saturday, Srinagar and other towns witnessed good traffic for Bakrid shopping.

Minutes after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir has deteriorated, the Srinagar Police tweeted that the situation was peaceful in the state and that reports of firing incidents in the Valley were wrong.

“Situation in the Valley has remained normal today. No untoward incident has been reported. At selective locations restriction was lifted temporarily,” the tweet reads.

Speaking to news agency PTI later, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said that the situation in the state was peaceful and no untoward incident has been reported in last one week.

“There has been no untoward incident barring minor stone-pelting which was dealt with on the spot and was nipped in the bud,” he said when asked about the situation in the state after Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Delhi that situation in Jammu and Kashmir has deteriorated.

Singh also urged people not to believe in mischievous and motivated news. The police, he said, have not fired a single bullet in the last six days. He urged people not to believe any mischievous and motivated news regarding firing incidents in the Valley.

Singh also informed that prohibitory orders were lifted from 10 districts in Jammu. Only five towns in Jammu have some form of restriction on them and those will be removed gradually.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that there have been a few stray protests in the Kashmir in the past few days against the abrogation of Article 370 and divide the state into two UTs. It said that none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people.

On Friday, the administration had relaxed restriction in the state to allow people to offer namaz in mosques. On Saturday, Srinagar and other towns witnessed good traffic for Bakrid shopping. Muslims across the nation will celebrate Bakrid on Monday.