After Rahul, Nitin Gadkari earns Sonia Gandhi’s praise for ‘wonderful’ work in improving infrastructure

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 3:24 PM

Sonia Gandhi's son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi too recently had complimented Nitin Gadkari for his remarks that "one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country".

Sonia Gandhi, Nitin Gadkari, Rahul Gandhi, Question Hour, political affiliations, BJP, Sumitra Mahajan, india newsSonia Gandhi led the Congress in Lok Sabha in appreciating Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for his “wonderful” work. (Reuters/PTI)

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi Thursday led the Congress in Lok Sabha in appreciating Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for the “wonderful” work he has been doing in improving the country’s infrastructure. During the Question Hour, the House took up two questions related to Gadkari’s ministry in which he gave detailed description of the works being executed and works being undertaken for expanding the country’s network.

“I must say here that all MPs, cutting across political affiliations, have been appreciating me for the work being done by my ministry in their respective constituencies,” he said.

As Gadkari completed the answers amidst thumping of desks by ruling BJP members, saffron party member from Madhya Pradesh Ganesh Singh stood up and told Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that the House should appreciate the “wonderful” works being carried out by the Union Road Transport Minister. At this, Sonia Gandhi, who all through was patiently listening to Gadkari and often seen nodding in response to his replies, smiled and started thumping the desk as a sign of appreciation.

Seeing this, Congress MPs, including party leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, too started thumping the desks appreciating Gadakri’s work. There were reports in August last year that Sonia Gandhi had written to Gadkari thanking him for his “positive response” to road issues she had raised relating to her constituency Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi’s son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi too recently had complimented Gadkari for his remarks that “one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country”, saying he has guts and should also comment on the Rafale deal, “farmers distress and destruction of institutions”. “Gadkari Ji, compliments. You are the only one in the BJP with some guts. Please also comment on: The Rafale scam and Anil Ambani, farmers’ distress and destruction of institutions,” he tweeted and tagged with it the report on Gadkari’s comments.

The Union minister had made the remarks last week while addressing former workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP’s student wing, in Nagpur. Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi was seen exchanging notes with Gadkari while being seated along with him during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. After Rahul, Nitin Gadkari earns Sonia Gandhi’s praise for ‘wonderful’ work in improving infrastructure
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition