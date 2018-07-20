After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘hugplomacy’ in Parliament, BJP’s advice for a career in Bollywood

BJP leader Kirron Kher (ANI)

Minutes after Rahul Gandhi went ahead and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a fiery and animated speech in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing no-confidence motion debate, BJP said that the Congress president was doing drama and should be sent to Bollywood. “Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed, he can’t target our ministers without any proof. He was doing drama in the house and hugging Modi ji. I think his next step will be Bollywood. We will have to send him there, ” BJP leader Kirron Kher told reporters outside the Parliament.

Seconding her view, Union Minister Ananth Kumar alleged that Rahul Gandhi was ill-informed, “His behaviour was childish. He has grown old but it is unfortunate that he has not grown up. It is unfortunate that the president of Congress is so ill-informed and immature.”

During his speech in Lok Sabha today, Rahul Gandhi hit out at Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said, “The Defence Minister said the details of Rafale deal cannot be revealed as India has a secrecy pact with the French government. The fact of the matter is that the French President has personally told me that there is no secret pact between the two governments. That contract was withdrawn from HAL and given to the gentleman who benefitted approximately Rs 40,000 crores. The Defence Minister has clearly spoken an untruth. The PM must explain whether the Cabinet committee on security benefitted from this dead. Why has a businessman benefitted?”

The Congress president also questioned PM Narendra Modi’s silence on a number of issues, saying, that an attack on any citizen amounts to an attack on BR Ambedkar, the Constitution and the House. “There are reports of attacks on Dalits, Adivasis, minorities. The prime minister never says a word about them. Are they not a part of our country? Instead, their ministers go and garland the convicts,” he said, in an apparent reference to Cabinet minister Jayant Sinha.