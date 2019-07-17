After Rahul Gandhi’s exit, Priyanka’s name comes up for Congress chief

Some Congress have expressed that Priyanka Gandhi would be the ideal candidate to be the party president. (Photo: Express archive)

Since Rahul Gandhi resigned as the Congress president on July 3, the party has been embroiled in a hunt for a new leader. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has been unable to decide on a name yet.

The party’s woes have been compounded due to a spate of resignations and political crisis in Karnataka and Goa. But amid all this chaos, a section within the party seems to be backing Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi for the top post, reported the Indian Express. Priyanka is currently a general secretary in charge of easter Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi accepted responsibility for the party’s dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and stepped down on July 3. The Congress faced a major defeat at the hands of Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP secured a clear majority by winning 303 of total 543 seats.

After the loss, Rahul had asked the party to find a leader who was not a member of the Gandhi family. The party had therefore avoided bringing up Priyanka’s name. But, with the CWC being unable to finalise on a name unanimously, a number of leaders have expressed that Priyanka Gandhi would be the ideal candidate.

“But many people are saying now. I, too, believe Priyankaji should become the Congress president. She belongs to the Gandhi family. She is a leader and has the quality to lead the party,” former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

Bhakta Charan Das, a three-time Lok Sabha MP, said that Congress workers across all ranks would demand for the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the absence of Rahul Gandhi. Das said that Priyanka, along with a credible team, would deliver results.

But there is another section within the party which fears that Priyanka Gandhi may not be the right candidate. The Express report said that many leaders feel that Rahul Gandhi has more acceptability in the party. When Rahul announced his decision to step down at a CWC meeting, Priyanka Gandhi remarked that those who ‘murdered’ the party were still in the room. This remark did not go down well with many of the leaders, the report said.