After Priyanka Chopra lauds IAF for air strike, petition filed in Pakistan seeking actor’s removal as UNICEF ambassador

By: | Published: March 3, 2019 5:04 PM

On February 26, the actor had congratulated the IAF after several fighter jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s terrorist camp at Balakot in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Priyanka Chopra, IAF air strike, IAF, Pakistan, UNICEF, UNICEF ambassador, balakot air strike, newsAfter Priyanka Chopra lauds IAF for air strike, petition filed in Pakistan seeking actor’s removal as UNICEF ambassador

An online petition has been started in Pakistan seeking Priyanka Chopra’s removal as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador after the actor congratulated the Indian Air Force for the air strike across the Line of Control in the neighbouring country.  On February 26, the actor had congratulated the IAF after several fighter jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s terrorist camp at Balakot in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The strike came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based JeM that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. “Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces,” Chopra wrote on Twitter.

The description of the petition on the online platform Avaaz asks for the actor’s removal from the post as she did not stay “neutral”. “War between two nuclear powers can only lead to destruction & death. As goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to stay neutral and peaceful but her tweet in favour of Indian arm forces after they invaded Pakistan airspace shows otherwise. She doesn’t deserve this title anymore (sic),” it read.

Chopra was appointed as the global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016. The petition, which tagged the UN and UNICEF, had received over 3,519 signatures — out of a 5,000 mark — till the time this report was filed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. After Priyanka Chopra lauds IAF for air strike, petition filed in Pakistan seeking actor’s removal as UNICEF ambassador
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition