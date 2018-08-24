After Pranab Mukherjee, now Ratan Tata to share the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today in Mumbai

According to a Sangh functionary, Ratan Tata and Mohan Bhagwat will attend an event in Mumbai on August 24 organised by the Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti. (PTI)

Top industrialist Ratan Tata is set to share dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday. Tata will visit the RSS-affiliated NGO Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti for its Golden Jubilee Celebrations in Mumbai. According to a Sangh functionary, Ratan Tata and Mohan Bhagwat will attend an event in Mumbai on August 24 organised by the Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti. The event will mark the concluding ceremony of the centenary year celebrations of Nana Palkar.

The NGO has been named after Sangh pracharak Nana Palkar. The Samiti has its premises near the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai and has been serving cancer patients from the facility. Tata had visited the premises and is aware of the NGO’s work.

Earlier, former president Pranab Mukherjee had attended a function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur. The ex-president had also shared the dais with the RSS chief.

Several Congress leaders had praised Pranab Mukherjee, saying the former president had emerged taller after telling the RSS about India’s pluralism. Mukherjee in Nagpur warned that any attempt to define India through “religion, hatred, dogmas and intolerance would dilute our existence” and said public discourses must be freed of all forms of violence. Former Finance minister P Chidambaram had said that Mukherjee told the RSS what was correct about the Congress’s ideology.