After PM Modi, Rajnath Singh asks BJP workers to stand with Kashmiris

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 8:32 PM

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said that it was important to maintain an atmosphere of unity in the country. He was referring to an incident where a dry fruit vendor was thrashed by a group of men in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Kashmiris traders, Kashmiris traders attacked, pulwama attack, Kashmiris students, Kashmiris traders thrashed, Rajnath SinghRajnath also said that ‘it is the responsibility of the BJP workers to stand with Kashmiri students if anybody tries to harass them’. (PTI)

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the state governments to take stern action against those creating trouble for Kashmiris, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday also gave similar instructions. Rajnath also said that ‘it is the responsibility of the BJP workers to stand with Kashmiri students if anybody tries to harass them’.

“Want to convey a message to the entire country. I heard of a few incidents against Kashmiri children. Kashmiris are, were and will remain our people. I have requested Chief Ministers of all states that Kashmiri students must be protected and loved,” the Home Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said that it was important to maintain an atmosphere of unity in the country. He was referring to an incident where a dry fruit vendor was thrashed by a group of men in Lucknow on Wednesday. However, the state government acted swiftly and arrested all of them within a few hours.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Yogi Adityanath government for acting promptly. “I would like to request other state governments to take the strongest action possible wherever there is an attempt to do something like this,” he added.

Speaking to news agency PTI, dry fruit vendor Mohd Afzal said: “People here are very good. Everything is fine now. We have no fear with the people extending so much love and care and there is no plan to rush back.” He was referring to people who rescued him.

After the terror strike in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives, some Kashmiri students were targeted in parts of the country. A Kashmiri trader was also attacked in Patna, Bihar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. After PM Modi, Rajnath Singh asks BJP workers to stand with Kashmiris
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition