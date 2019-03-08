After PM Modi, Rajnath Singh asks BJP workers to stand with Kashmiris

Rajnath also said that ‘it is the responsibility of the BJP workers to stand with Kashmiri students if anybody tries to harass them’. (PTI)

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the state governments to take stern action against those creating trouble for Kashmiris, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday also gave similar instructions. Rajnath also said that ‘it is the responsibility of the BJP workers to stand with Kashmiri students if anybody tries to harass them’.

“Want to convey a message to the entire country. I heard of a few incidents against Kashmiri children. Kashmiris are, were and will remain our people. I have requested Chief Ministers of all states that Kashmiri students must be protected and loved,” the Home Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said that it was important to maintain an atmosphere of unity in the country. He was referring to an incident where a dry fruit vendor was thrashed by a group of men in Lucknow on Wednesday. However, the state government acted swiftly and arrested all of them within a few hours.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Yogi Adityanath government for acting promptly. “I would like to request other state governments to take the strongest action possible wherever there is an attempt to do something like this,” he added.

Speaking to news agency PTI, dry fruit vendor Mohd Afzal said: “People here are very good. Everything is fine now. We have no fear with the people extending so much love and care and there is no plan to rush back.” He was referring to people who rescued him.

After the terror strike in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives, some Kashmiri students were targeted in parts of the country. A Kashmiri trader was also attacked in Patna, Bihar.