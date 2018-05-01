After paan shops and Diana Hayden, Tripura CM Biplab Deb says this about PM Narendra Modi

Tripura CM Biplab Deb had hit the headlines last month after saying that internet technology existed in the age of Mahabharata. Recently, he asked youth to open paan shops or start rearing cows instead of running after government jobs for years.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi treats him like a son. Deb has also denied the news that he was summoned by the PM over his recent remarks that made the headlines. “There is no truth in the (media) reports of Modiji summoning me to Delhi. The (Delhi) trip was long planned. In fact, Modiji loves me like a son,” IANS quoted Deb as saying.

Earlier, the news agency had reported that Deb was summoned by Modi over the former’s controversial remarks. An official of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat told the agency that Deb left for the national capital on Tuesday where he will attend a series of programmes. The official also said that the Tripura CM will visit Karnataka from Delhi to campaign for the BJP.

Watch: Biplab Deb says “Mere sarkaar mein jinhone nakhoon lagaya, uska nakhoon kaat lena chahiye”

#WATCH Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb says, “Mere sarkaar mein aisa nahin hona chahiye ki koi bhi usme ungli maar de, nakhoon laga de. Jinhone nakhoon lagaya, uska nakhoon kaat lena chahiye” pic.twitter.com/bht51upsmX — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2018

Tripura CM’s additional secretary Milind Ramteke told IANS that Deb will attend a meeting of a national committee set up to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. The meeting will be chaired by PM Modi.

“Deb is also likely to meet several central ministers including Prakash Javadekar. He will attend a meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj where all Chief Ministers from the other northeastern states will be present,” the official was quoted as saying.

In recent weeks, Deb has courted controversy with his remarks. The Tripura CM had hit the headlines last month after saying that internet technology existed in the age of Mahabharata. Recently, he asked youth to open paan shops or start rearing cows instead of running after government jobs for years.