  • MORE MARKET STATS

After Opposition sit-in, day-long fast by Deputy Chairman Harivansh to protest ‘violent behaviour’ of MPs in Rajya Sabha

By: |
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:25 AM

Harivansh said that his fast begins from Tuesday morning and will end on Wednesday on the birthday of 'rashtra kavi' Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will observe a 24-hour-long fast to express his anguish over the unruly behaviour of opposition MPs with him in the House during the passing of the farm bills on Sunday.

In a letter addressed to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Harivansh said that the ruckus created in the House by opposition MPs has pained him deeply. He referred to the violent behaviour of some opposition MPs in the name of democracy to say there was an attempt to threaten the person who was presiding over the House.

Related News

He noted that the MPs ripped the Rajya Sabha rule book and flung it at him. He said members climbed tables and threw official papers and raised ugly slogans.

“Whatever happened in front of me in the Rajya Sabha has affected the modesty of the House,” he said.

Harivansh said that his fast begins from Tuesday morning and will end on Wednesday on the birthday of ‘rashtra kavi’ Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. “My fast may perhaps inspire ‘self-purification’ in those who behaved insultingly towards me,” he wrote.

Harivansh was in the Chair when the two farm bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. The opposition MPs were demanding that the bills be sent to the Select Committee. The bills — Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were passed by voice vote amid a ruckus as opposition members who climbed on to the Chairman’s podium, flung the rule book at Harivansh and tore official papers. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien entered the Well of the House and tore papers and yanked the mic off the Chairman’s desk.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman suspended eight opposition MPs for the remainder of the Monsoon Session. They are Rajeev Satav, Syed Nazir Hussain Ripun Boren (all Congress), Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen (both TMC), KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem (both CPM) and AAP’s Sanjay Singh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. After Opposition sit-in day-long fast by Deputy Chairman Harivansh to protest ‘violent behaviour’ of MPs in Rajya Sabha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Man arrested for burgling house of World Bank official in south Delhi
2‘Inspiring, statesman-like conduct’: PM Modi lauds Harivansh for serving tea to protesting MPs at Parliament complex
3Overnight sit-in by eight suspended MPs in Parliament premises, protest continues