After Nitish Kumar crackdown on protesters, former Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav spends night at railway station

Standing under a statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Tejashwi lashed out at the CM Nitish Kumar. (Source: Tejashwi Yadav)

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and accused him of being linked to the ‘Srijan NGO scam’. Tejashwi claimed that he wanted to protest against the scam in the Sabour Block of Bhagalpur district in the state but the Chief Minister imposed Section 144 the night before the protest. Tejashwi told reporters ”The Rs 2,000 crore scam took place in the Sabour scam, this is the same block where the scam took place under Bihar CM Kumar. The fact that the CM has cracked down on the protests proves he is involved in the scam,” according to a Jansatta report.

The former Deputy Chief Minister says that Nitish Kumar has been shaken by the protests against him. Tejashwi, also claims that he was denied lodging at a government guest house and was forced to spend a night at the Bhagalpur Railway Station. Standing under a statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Tejashwi lashed out at the CM saying ”Why are you scared of the protests of a 28-year-old man? I did not think that you will stoop down to this level,” as per the report.

In a tweet after the protest, Tejashwi clarified saying ”I initially wanted to hold the rally on August 14, but the district authorities asked me to postpone the rally to August 17, but the authorities imposed Section 144 on the night of the 16th”.

भागलपुर के जनाक्रोश,जनसमर्थन व जनदबाव को देखते हुए प्रशासन जिस सर्किट हाउस को देने से मना कर रहा था अब वहीं ठहरने का आग्रह कर रहा है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 16, 2017

He further added, ”The SSP is asking me to stay at the Circuit House, after denying me permission to stay there. This is the power of the people”. Tejashwi also targeted CM Nitish Kumar through a tweet and said ”You cannot stop the anger of the people by using such tactics, you will only make the people angrier”.