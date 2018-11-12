After name change, Adityanath government mulls banning liquor, meat in Ayodhya

A sadhus counts beads near a temple in Ayodhya. (File Pic). PTI

Days after renaming Faizabad district to Ayodhya, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is considering a demand to ban the sale of liquor and meat in the entire district, a report in The Times of India said. Although there was already a ban on the sale of liquor and meat in the Ayodhya municipal board area, local seers are now demanding that the government pass an order extending the ban to the entire district.

UP Minister and state government spokesperson Srikant Sharma said that the state government was well aware of the demand of seers and a decision will be taken within the legal framework. “The government will ban sale of liquor and meat within the legal framework,” he said.

The demand was raised by the seers after the Yogi Adityanath government renamed Faizabad district to Ayodhya last week.

The religious city of Ayodhya is an important pilgrimage site for Hindus as it is believed that Lord Ram was born here in the Treta Yug.

Speaking about the seers’ demands, VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma said that this has been hurting the sentiments of seers in Ayodhya.

The development comes in the midst of growing chorus for an ordinance route to start early construction of a grand Ram Mandir at the disputed land in Ayodhya. The VHP has already started teaming up with seers and will hold rallies on November 25 to mount pressure on the government to bring an ordinance on the matter.