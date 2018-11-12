After name change, Adityanath government mulls banning liquor, meat in Ayodhya

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 3:12 PM

Days after renaming Faizabad district to Ayodhya, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is considering a demand to ban the sale of liquor and meat in the entire district.

Ayodhya, Faizabad rename, Ayodhya dispute, Faizabad new nameA sadhus counts beads near a temple in Ayodhya. (File Pic). PTI

Days after renaming Faizabad district to Ayodhya, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is considering a demand to ban the sale of liquor and meat in the entire district, a report in The Times of India said. Although there was already a ban on the sale of liquor and meat in the Ayodhya municipal board area, local seers are now demanding that the government pass an order extending the ban to the entire district.

UP Minister and state government spokesperson Srikant Sharma said that the state government was well aware of the demand of seers and a decision will be taken within the legal framework. “The government will ban sale of liquor and meat within the legal framework,” he said.

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath renames Faizabad as Ayodhya, announces new airport after Lord Ram

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The demand was raised by the seers after the Yogi Adityanath government renamed Faizabad district to Ayodhya last week.

The religious city of Ayodhya is an important pilgrimage site for Hindus as it is believed that Lord Ram was born here in the Treta Yug.

Speaking about the seers’ demands, VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma said that this has been hurting the sentiments of seers in Ayodhya.

The development comes in the midst of growing chorus for an ordinance route to start early construction of a grand Ram Mandir at the disputed land in Ayodhya. The VHP has already started teaming up with seers and will hold rallies on November 25 to mount pressure on the government to bring an ordinance on the matter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. After name change, Adityanath government mulls banning liquor, meat in Ayodhya
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition