After Mukul Rohatgi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi also refuses to appear for TikTok

Senior Congress leader and noted Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday said that he will not appear for banned Chinese app TikTok. Singhvi said that he had appeared for the short video-sharing app a year ago and won the case in the Supreme court. “I will not be appearing for TikTok. I had appeared for them in a case one year ago and won in Supreme Court. I don’t intend to appear in this one,” Singhavi said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had said that he won’t appear for TikTok in the court. Speaking to ANI, Rohatgi said that he won’t appear for the Chinese app against the Government of India. This comes just two days after India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Helo, ShareIt among others on national security ground. The Centre said that Chinese apps were banned because they were engaged in activities which were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India”.

