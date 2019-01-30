After Modi’s jibe, Mamata dares PM to prove she took money for her paintings

“Modi Babu (PM), I challenge you to prove that I have taken a single penny (for selling the paintings) in my account. You talk like a barbarian and have no courtesy,” Banerjee said. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove that she took money selling her paintings. The TMC chief’s strong reaction comes after BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday alleged Banerjee’s paintings were bought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees. Addressing a public meeting here, Banerjee said the BJP leaders have no courtesy and her party has initiated defamation proceedings “over the baseless allegation”.

