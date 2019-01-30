After Modi’s jibe, Mamata dares PM to prove she took money for her paintings

By: | Published: January 30, 2019 4:07 PM

The TMC chief's strong reaction comes after BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday alleged Banerjee's paintings were bought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees.

narendra modi, mamata banerjee, mamata banerjee paintings, BJP, amit shah, TMC chief“Modi Babu (PM), I challenge you to prove that I have taken a single penny (for selling the paintings) in my account. You talk like a barbarian and have no courtesy,” Banerjee said. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove that she took money selling her paintings. The TMC chief’s strong reaction comes after BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday alleged Banerjee’s paintings were bought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees. Addressing a public meeting here, Banerjee said the BJP leaders have no courtesy and her party has initiated defamation proceedings “over the baseless allegation”.

Also read| CM Mamata Banerjee, Rajnath Singh locks horns over violence after Amit Shah’s rally

“Modi Babu (PM), I challenge you to prove that I have taken a single penny (for selling the paintings) in my account. You talk like a barbarian and have no courtesy,” Banerjee said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. After Modi’s jibe, Mamata dares PM to prove she took money for her paintings
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition