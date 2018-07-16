After Modi barb, TMC dubs BJP syndicate of corruption

Partha Chatterjee of TMC (IE)

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge about the West Bengal government’s alleged nexus with “all-pervading syndicates”, ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday termed the BJP as a “syndicate of corruption”. “Who knows better than the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders about syndicates? Your party is a syndicate that peddles religious extremism. It is a syndicate of corruption,” Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said shortly after Modi’s scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government.

The veteran TMC leader warned Modi and his fellow BJP leaders “not to play with fire” by attacking the Trinamool Congress. Chatterjee said the BJP has to take responsibility for the canopy collapse during Modi’s rally in Midnapore town earlier in the day, which left nearly 90 persons injured. “It is their programme. So they have to take responsibility,” he said.

The TMC leader also claimed that the rally was attended mostly by people from neighbouring states like Jharkhand and Odisha and there were not many farmers from Bengal.