After Metro Phase-IV cleared, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari clarifies that he will donate Rs 1 lakh to AAP

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who had offered to donate Rs 1.1 lakh to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the condition that the Delhi government passed the Delhi Metro Phase IV project, has reiterated on Friday that he intends to fulfil his promise.

Tiwari added that he will donate the money to family members of two deceased women workers of AAP – Santosh Koli and Soni Mishra. The deaths of Koli and Mishra were questioned by the BJP and levelled accusations against AAP leaders.

In a tweet, Tiwari had said he was true to his promise and demanded that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal call an all-party meeting on his “failure” to put a control on Delhi’s pollution. the BJP chief said he will donating the same amount again.

After the approval of Delhi Metro phase IV by the AAP government, the party said on Twitter, “Hope Manoj Tiwari will not term it as a Jumla and fulfil his promise of donation(to the party).”

Responding to this, BJP Delhi chief, Tiwari, tweeted, “Arvind Kejriwal ji you are caught. Your party has admitted that Metro Phase IV was being stalled by you. I am true to my promise and giving the donation to the families of late Santosh Koli and Soni Mishra.”

Now call All Party Meet, for your failure to handle pollution in Delhi, will donate the same again pic.twitter.com/gGn8ohCPBU — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 21, 2018

Koli was an active AAP member who died in an accident in 2013. Her mother, in September 2018, had claimed that her daughter was murdered but AAP did nothing to pursue the case.

Mishra too was an AAP worker from Narela who, in 2016, had committed suicide. The AAP government ordered an magisterial enquiry and the case was transferred to Crime Branch of Delhi Police for investigation.