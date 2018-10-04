After Mayawati’s no to alliance with Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath presents his side of the story

As per Kamal Nath, the BSP had given a list of the constituencies where it wanted to contest the elections, and it had a zero chance of winning the seats it had demanded.

A day after Mayawati’s big no to an alliance, Congress’ Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath on Thursday explained why the party didn’t agree to BSP’s demands for chalking out an alliance. As per Kamal Nath, the BSP had given a list of the constituencies where it wanted to contest the elections, and it had a zero chance of winning the seats it had demanded.

“The list of seats which BSP had given us where they had no chance of winning and the seats which they could have won they had not included in the list,” Kamal Nath said.

On Wednesday, Mayawati announced her party will not forge an alliance with the Congress “at any cost” for the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The announcement dealt a severe blow to Congress which was making relentless efforts to stitch a united front against the ruling BJP ahead of the elections.

Mayawati blamed the Congress for what she called its “arrogance” and “stubborn attitude” and said that some “senior leaders” are working to foil any possibility of an understanding between the two parties. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister openly alleged that senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh of “working at the behest of BJP”.

After Mayawati’s presser, Kamal Nath was seen in damage control mode and said it was not a setback, adding that the party was confident of doing well because the “groundswell of support is phenomenal”.

“I don’t think it’s a setback. Even the smallest BSP worker will understand the implications of this and know how to exercise his option,” he told NDTV.

In today’s presser, Kamal Nath also said that Congress is in talks with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for an alliance. “I had spoken to Akhilesh Yadav a few days ago, we are in talks with them,” he said.