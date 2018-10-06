After Mayawati’s blow in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi says ‘BSP open for 2019 Lok Sabha poll pact with Congress’

Days after BSP supremo Mayawati gave a shocker to the Congress when she ruled out an alliance with the grand old party in Madhya Pradesh, its president Rahul Gandhi has exuded confidence that the former will tie up with his party for the 2019 general elections. Speaking about the BSP chief’s decision on Friday, he said that ‘alliances in states are different from those at the national level’.

“Mayawatiji has sort of indicated that. I think in the national elections, the parties will come together, particularly in Uttar Pradesh,” he said after delivering the keynote address on the opening day of the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday.

When asked if he does not rule out an alliance with the BSP in the Lok Sabha elections, he said, “That is the indication we have.”

Rahul also said that the Congress was ‘flexible’ in the conversation with the BSP, but Mayawati opted to walk out from the talks in between. “We were pretty flexible in the states. In fact, I was more flexible than some of our state leaders. But in the midst of conversation, they decided to go their own way,” he said.

Earlier this week, Mayawati had announced that her party will not contest the elections in Madhya Pradesh in an alliance with the Congress and accused it of being ‘arrogant’ and ‘adamant’ after it refused to concede to her demands on seats. In her remark, she had blamed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for ‘sabotaging’ the tie-up between the Congress and BSP.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 230 seats. The BSP had demanded 50 seats from the Congress but the party was willing to offer only 20-22 seats.

Likewise in Chhattisgarh, the BSP had demanded 15 of the 90 seats but the Congress had offered Mayawati only 9 seats. In Chhattisgarh, where assembly polls will be held simultaneously, the BSP will contest the elections in an alliance with Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh.

When Rahul was asked about the chances of Congress winning the polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, he replied: “We are pretty confident…. I do not see the [lack of a] BSP alliance impacting us much in Madhya Pradesh. It would have been good thing to have but we will win the elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.”

In the outgoing Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the BSP has 4 members and the Congress has 57 MLAs. The leaders of both the parties were in a favour of forging an alliance in the state to ensure Dalits votes remain intact who constitute around 16% of the total electorate. But the latest move by the BSP has only upset the Congress and given a reason to the BJP to cheer.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is set to announce the dates for Assembly elections in four states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram, today. The elections are most likely to be held in November-December this year.