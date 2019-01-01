After Mayawati puts Kamal Nath government on notice, Congress responds

Kamal Nath and Mayawati (File pic)

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has virtually put the Congress governments on notice in Madhya Pradesh by demanding the withdrawal of cases filed against Dalits during the Bharat Bandh in April, failing which it will reconsider its decision to support the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh from outside. The BSP’s support is crucial for the Congress which fell two short of majority and is dependent on the support from Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav’s SP to stay in government.

A jittery Congress has now responded cautiously to the BSP’s ultimatum, saying it will withdraw the cases filed against the Dalits.

The shutdown against the Supreme Court’s decision to dilute stringent provisions of the SC/ST Act had witnessed violence and subsequent arrest of a number of people. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that BSP chief Mayawati has rightly demanded that the Congress withdraw the cases. He said that innocent persons were wrongly framed in false cases by the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states.

“BSP is a national party and represents the Dalits of the country. The cases registered against the Dalits during bharat bandh were fabricated. We are here to fight for Dalits and the government should withdraw these cases. Mayawatiji has raised the concern and if this continues from the past government to the one that is in power, what is the difference between them,” he said.

Bhadoria said that such a decision was expected when the Congress formed the governments in these two states. “These are decisions expected from a popular government. And since it (Congress) has come to power, it was expected that the government will take a decision that will be in the interest of all,” he added.

The BSP has issued an ultimatum to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan saying if it does not withdraw the cases against innocent persons framed in Bharat Bandh, the party may reconsider extending the outside support.

Although the BSP has been not given any ministerial berth by the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the party is extending outside support to the Congress. At a press conference soon after the results were declared, Mayawati had said that people voted in favour of Congress with a heavy heart and that she was extending support to the Congress only to prevent the BJP from coming back to power.

Bhadoria said that a decision about reviewing support to the Congress will be taken by Mayawati by an appropriate time. “It is an ultimatum. A decision about when to withdraw the support will be taken at appropriate time by Mayawatiji,” he said.

While in Madhya Pradesh, the BSP won 2 seats, the party has six MLAs in Rajasthan. In both the states, the Congress failed to gain a majority on its own and enjoys the support of BSP and other independent MLAs. In MP, the Congress has 114 MLAs in the 230-member House, two short of majority. The support of BSP will be crucial for the Congress to keep numbers on its side. While the BJP has 109 MLAs in the House, BSP has 2 and SP one.

Speaking about Mayawati’s “heavy heart” remark, Bhadoria said, “It (support to Congress) was in a larger perspective. BSP is a national party and it is continuously working for them. The party is committed to fighting for the cause of Dalits and of course other communities as well. Whatever will be in the interest of the public, Mayawatiji will decide.”