After Mamata Banerjee blames Centre for ‘cancelling’ Chicago visit, BJP accuses TMC of spreading lies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Hours after the Trinamool Congress blamed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for ‘cancellation’ of party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s trip to Chicago, BJP has rebuked the claim, accusing the former of spreading lies. Responding to the statement, BJP said that the state chief minister was spreading lies and that the MEA did not cancel her visit, India Today reported on Thursday.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress while targeting the BJP and the RSS, accused that pressure was made on the organisers to cancel the programme in Chicago on occasion the of 125 years of the Swami Vivekananda’s historic address, where Mamata Banerjee was also invited.

The ruling party in the state alleged that the BJP-RSS wanted only one major programme to be held in Chicago.

“Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Chicago, on the occasion of 125 years of the historic address by Swami Vivekananda, had invited Mamata Banerjee to attend a programme in Chicago. The Chief Minister of West Bengal confirmed her participation to them,” leader Derek O’Brien said in a statement.

“Subsequently, it is learnt, that under ‘tremendous pressure’, the organisers were prevailed upon to cancel the programme. It is common knowledge that the BJP-RSS wanted only one major programme to be held in Chicago and that would be under the banner of the Global Hindu Congress (World Hindu Foundation) and this programme would be attended by Mohan Bhagwat,” the statement said further.

The statement also added, “To ensure this happened, intense pressure was mounted on Vivekananda Vedanta Mission in Chicago to cancel the programme.”

On Tuesday, the West Bengal chief minister had alleged that, while she wanted to go to Chicago, she could not visit due to an unholy conspiracy hatched by some people causing her a lot of pain.

The MEA has dismissed reports that Mamata Banerjee was not given permission to visit Chicago to attend the World Hindu Conference. The ministry said it did not receive any request for clearance for the visit.