After liquor, Nitish Kumar government plans khaini ban in Bihar, writes to Health Ministry

The Nitish Kumar government has now forged ahead to ban ‘khaini’ (processed tobacco product) after its crackdown on liquor and gutkha consumption in Bihar. As per a TOI report, the Bihar government is planning to ban the sale and consumption of khaini, and has written a letter to the Union health ministry requesting it to notify khaini as a food product. This move is aimed at the complete ban on khaini as after being notified as a food product by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the government can ban it on health grounds. Khaini has found to be one of the major causes of mouth cancer in Bihar.

Health secretary Sanjay Kumar was quoted as saying in the report that Khaini is pure tobacco and if the Centre approves the recommendation then it will be regulated under FSSA. On May 21, Bihar government’s health department banned manufacture, sale and distribution of gutkha and pan masala (with tobacco and nicotine) for a year.

Apart from the Bihar government, SEEDS (Socio-Economic and Educational Development Society) also wrote to the health department to include khaini as a food product under FSSA. As per the Global Adult Tobacco Survey-2 of 2016-17, 25.9 per cent of the state’s population use tobacco in different forms and 20.4 per cent of them are addicted to khaini, SEEDS was quoted as saying.

In December 2017, Nitish Kumar pitched for a nationwide ban on alcohol, and asked party activists to raise awareness among people about the ill effects of liquor consumption. Hitting out at the Congress and left parties, he asked why they could not support a ban on liquor and campaign against its consumption.

Stressing that all religions including Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism criticise the liquor consumption, he said a ban on liquor in the entire country would be the biggest sign of communal harmony and respect to all the religions. The Bihar chief minister also listed out various benefits of a ban on liquor like fall in crime rate, road accidents and various diseases.