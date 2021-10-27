After Lalu Yadav’s rebuke, Sonia Gandhi calls RJD supremo in bid to resolve differences

BJP leader and former Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi had termed the rift between RJD and Congress a drama and a 'noora kushti'.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav amid reports of a rift within the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Sonia’s telephone call came yesterday after Lalu Prasad Yadav’s rebuke to the Congress over fielding candidates in Bihar bypolls. Talking to media today ahead of his by-poll campaign, Lalu Yadav said that the Congress president enquired about his health and whereabouts.

“I spoke to Sonia Gandhi. She asked me about my well-being and whereabouts. I told her that Congress is an all India party and she should get all like-minded people and parties together to form a strong alternative (to the ruling party) and should call a meeting of all people,” said RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav.

It may be recalled that RJD is one of the oldest allies of the Congress party and Lalu Yadav was railway minister during the UPA-I. Both the parties had an alliance in Bihar as well for the assembly elections. However, in the bypolls, the RJD has decided to go solo which left the Congress fuming and the grand old party also fielded its candidate from both the by-poll seats.

Lalu Yadav had returned to Bihar after a gap of three years. When he was questioned about the difference with the Congress over bypolls seat sharing, Lalu Yadav had made stinging remarks. “What is the alliance with Congress? Should we have left everything to Congress for a defeat? For forfeiting deposits?” Lalu Yadav had said a few days ago.

On the other hand, Bihar Congress chief Bhakt Charan Das had said that there is no friendship left between the Congress and the RJD. “Had there been a friendship, we would have not been contesting against each other,” Das had said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi had termed the rift between RJD and Congress a drama and a ‘noora kushti’ (fixed fight). “They have strategically announced a candidate. Congress’ only aim is to make RJD win, it’s not contesting to win, but to make RJD win…They will unite on the last day of polls….Once the bypoll ends, Congress will go back to Lalu wagging its tail…The two can’t be separated, just pretending to cut NDA’s votes…In Assembly polls, people voted for NDA, not RJD…this time too, NDA will win the bypolls with a majority,” Sushil Modi had said.