After Kunwarji Bavaliya, another OBC leader says he may quit Gujarat Congress

After Kunwarji Bavaliya’s exit, another senior OBC leader, Vikram Madam, today said he may quit the Congress if the party’s state leadership did not address his grievances. “I will raise several issues and questions that are bothering me on the party forum and will expect answers. If I am not satisfied, I can leave the Congress,” Madam told reporters before meeting the party leaders here. The OBC leader, who represented Jamnagar in the Lok Sabha twice, is now the MLA from Khambhalia. However, he also said that unlike Bavaliya — who joined the BJP and was made a minister — he would never join the ruling party.

“I can leave the Congress, I can leave politics, but I will never join the BJP. I will never wear a saffron scarf,” Madam said to a question. He declined to reveal what issues he wanted to raise with the party leadership, saying it will not be appropriate to do so before he speaks to the state Congress president.

“I will raise the issues only on the party forum. (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi is coming to Gujarat on July 16 and 17. I will also meet him and raise these issues,” he said. According to party sources, senior state Congress leaders are disgruntled after Gandhi appointed Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani as the state unit chief and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly.

Senior leaders consider Chavda and Dhanani as relatively new-comers, sources said. Madam was elected as MP from Jamangar in 2004 and 2009. He won the Assembly election from Khabhalia in 2002 and again in 2017. He is considered to be a prominent leader from the Ahir (Yadav) community in the state.

According to party sources, he was a contender for the post of LoP after the last year’s elections, but in the wake of Patel quota agitation, the Congress decided to give the post to Dhanani, who belongs to the Patel community. The party received a blow earlier this week when Bavaliya, a five-time MLA and senior OBC leader, joined the BJP and was made a cabinet minister in the state government.