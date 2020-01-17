After Kerala, Punjab Assembly passes resolution against CAA implementation

Punjab now becomes the second state — after Kerala — to pass a resolution against the CAA.

The Punjab government on Friday passed a resolution in the state Assembly against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state, news agency ANI reported. The law was amended by the Parliament in December last year. Punjab now becomes the second state — after Kerala — to pass such a resolution.

The resolution in the House was moved by Minister Brahm Mohindra. He said that the CAA enacted by Parliament has caused countrywide anguish and social unrest with widespread protests all over the country.

“The state of Punjab also witnessed protests against this legislation, which were peaceful and involved all segments of our society,” he said in the House.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram commended the Punjab government for passing a resolution against the CAA.

“I commend the Punjab Legislative Assembly that will take up for consideration today a well-reasoned Resolution calling for the repeal of CAA.”

The Left-ruled Kerala Assembly had on January 4 passed a similar resolution against the implementation of the citizenship law. It has also moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Citizenship Act was amended by the Parliament last month. The amended law promises Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution there.

The resolution was passed on the last day of the two-day special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.