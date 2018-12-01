After Kartarpur, Mehbooba Mufti writes to PM Modi for access to Sharda Peeth

Mufti’s request came just five days after India laid the foundation for Kartarpur corridor which was a long-standing demand by the followers of Guru Nanak Sahib.

Days after the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday called for the opening of Sharda Peeth for the Kashmiri Pandits. The Peeth, which is one of the three holy sites of Kashmir, is situated in Pak-occupied-Kashmir.

In a tweet put out on Saturday, Mufti said: “Wrote to PM Narendra Modi for the opening of Sharda Peeth route for facilitating the Pandit community. I hope like Kartarpur, this too will be considered for better peace & prosperity in the region.”

Wrote to PM @narendramodi for opening of Sharda Peeth route for facilitating the Pandit community. I hope like Kartarpur, this too will be considered for better peace & prosperity in the region. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 1, 2018

Last month, the Cabinet approved the building the Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the international border. The decision was taken to facilitate pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Devji spent eighteen years.

In a statement issued last month, the government informed that the corridor will be implemented as an integrated development project to provide smooth and easy passage with all the modern amenities. The government will also put in place suitable facilities for smooth passage of pilgrims.