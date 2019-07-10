After Karnataka, political crisis in Goa; 10 Congress MLAs resign, join BJP

Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar. (ANI)

In a major turn of events in Goa, as many as 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs have resigned. They also met the Assembly speaker in their efforts to merge with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Deputy speaker Michael Lobo confirmed the development saying that all resignations have been accepted.

Led by Opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar, the group met state Assembly speaker Rajesh Patnekar and gave him a letter, informing of their decision to disassociate with the grand old party.

MLAs who have tendered their resignations include Atanasio Monserratte, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred DSa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes. Atanasio Monseratte is believed to be the main negotiator for the group.

“10 of us entered into BJP today, just because CM is doing a good work. I was Leader of Opposition, despite that development work in our constituency could not be done, Chandrakant Kavlekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was in the state Assembly soon after the MLAs met the Speaker. This gave rise to speculations that Congress MLAs are likely to join the ruling party in the state.

With as many as 10 MLAs switching sides, the Congress representation in the House has gone down to five. The BJP is the single largest party with 27 MLAs. It is followed by the Congress at 5, GFP 3, MGP 1, NCP and 2 Independents.

The development in the state has come amidst political crisis in Karnataka where the ruling JDS-Congress coalition is currently walking on a tight rope. As many as 15 Congress and JDS MLAs have resigned even as the ruling coalition is making all efforts to pacify them. If the speaker accepts these resignations, the strength of the coalition will dip to 101 as against BJP’s 105 apart from two Independents in Karnataka.