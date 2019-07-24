After Karnataka loss, Rahul Gandhi says democracy, honesty lost; BJP chides

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says democracy, honest and people of Karnataka has lost.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Congress lashed out at the BJP after HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka failed the test of strength on the floor of the Vidhan Soudha on Monday night. In a tweet, Rahul blamed vested interests after the failure of the 14-month-old coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy.

Without taking the name of the BJP, the Congress leader said that greed of those who saw the alliance as an obstacle in their path to power won, while democracy and people of the state lost. The Congress and JD(S) had come together last May after the Karnataka Legislative Assembly was delivered with a hung verdict and Rahul was instrumental in stitching up an eleventh-hour coalition to keep the BJP out of power.

“From its first day, the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka was a target for vested interests, both within and outside, who saw the alliance as a threat & an obstacle in their path to power. Their greed won today,” Rahul tweeted.

“Democracy, honesty and the people of Karnataka lost,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Rahul’s sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of buying the MLAs. She said that one day, the BJP will realise everything can’t be bought, everyone can’t be bullied and every lie is eventually exposed.

“Until then I suppose, the citizens of our country will have to endure their unbridled corruption, the systematic dismantling of institutions that protect the people’s interests and the weakening of a democracy that took decades of toil and sacrifice to build,” she said.

The BJP was quick to respond to Rahul’s tweet. The party said that Rahul’s take makes no sense and it is a victory of Karnataka over an unholy alliance.

“And again you don’t make any sense. May be it’s the effect of the “Slap of Democracy” Your desperation to hold on to power has lost today. It’s a victory of Karnataka over your unholy alliance & greed for power. Democracy has won today & people’s mandate is restored,” the Karnataka BJP said in a tweet.

The 14-month-long Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka collapsed on Monday night after the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was defeated in the Vidhan Soudha. While 99 MLAs voted for the motion, 105 lawmakers voted against it.