After Karnataka and UP, Congress dissolves its Himachal Pradesh unit following poll rout

Days after it dissolved its distric units in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka following a poor show in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party followed suit in Himachal Pradesh. The party high command has decided to dissolve the working committee, all district level and other committees after the defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, a report in Amar Ujala said. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won all the 4 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

In the last assembly election held in the state in 2017, the saffron party won 44 out of 68 seats and Congress had to settle with just 21, 15 seats less than what it had got in 2012. The BJP’s vote share jumped by 10 per cent to 18.8 per cent in 2017. The BJP fought this election under the leadership of Prem Kumar Dhumal but he himself was defeated, paving the way for Jai Ram Thakur to take over as the chief minister of the state.

On Monday, Congress had dissolved its district committees in Uttar Pradesh after party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia submitted their reports on the election defeat. Congress said the move was also in line with the upcoming bypolls in the state. The party will depute a two-member committee to oversee preparations. A total of 12 assembly seats are due for bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress had also dissolved its Karnataka unit earlier this month amid fears of a possible disintegration. The release by the party had said that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee would be disbanded but its chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and working president Eshwar Khandre would be retained.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA won 352 seats in the recently concluded elections, while the Congress registered wins on only 52 of the 543 seats. Congress has also formed a three-member panel to examine complaints of ‘gross indiscipline’ during the elections.