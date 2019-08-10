After Jammu and Kashmir, Centre may split other states in similar manner: Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has slammed the NDA Government’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that the Centre could split other states in similar manner in the future. While addressing his party workers, the MNS chief also criticised PM Narendra Modi for his claim that scrapping Article 370 would create more jobs in Kashmir. “What about states where there was no Article 370 and youth are still unemployed? Why could you not create employment in these states?” Thackeray asked.

Thackeray further claimed that the government is trying to use emotive issues to divert from its governance failures. “Today it is 370, tomorrow the government will rake up the issue of Ram Mandir and then the Uniform Civil Code. This is done to divert the attention of the people. In the end, you will not get anything,” he added. While sharing his concern on the recently passed Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019,the MNS chief felt that the new law could be used to destroy dissent. President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the legislation, through which individuals may be declared as terrorists and their properties seized.

While the Centre said that the legislative measure taken by it will give more teeth to the National Investigation Agency, Thackeray said that it could be misused to brand anyone a terrorist. “The Act sows that Amit Shah has the power to brand anyone a terrorist. Anyone who protests against them will be branded a terrorist and put behind bars,” Thackeray said.

He felt that there was no democracy left in the country. “The NDA Government does not feel answerable to the people of the country. Even the courts and the Election Commission seem unresponsive. This is a worrying trend for democracy,” he further said.