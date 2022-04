After Jahangirpuri demolition drive, MCD bulldozers to raze properties in Shaheen Bagh

The BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started a survey of encroachment of government of land as its mayor Mukesh Suryan on Wednesday conducted inspections in Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur, and Madanpur Khadar wards. He said that streets will be freed from “illegal occupation”.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) too, bulldozed a few allegedly illegal shops in Kalyanpuri area that were built on a roadside near Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, officials said. “These shops were constructed illegally in Kalyanpuri which were demolished today (Wednesday). Our action against encroachment will continue,” EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Agrawal said in a statement.

During his visit, Suryan said a similar exercise and anti-encroachment drive will be undertaken in Shaheen Bagh. The area saw anti-CAA protests for months. “We will run bulldozers in areas where Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have settled and where there are illegal encroachments,” said Suryan. He said drives would be against illegal encroachments in all areas except where courts have ordered a stay.

The SDMC mayor said that “a month-long” plan has been prepared to remove encroachment from government lands, roads, and footpaths in areas that include Okhla, Madanpur Khadar, Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur, Lajpat Nagar, Badarpur, Greater Kailash, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Vikas Puri, Shaheen Bagh etc.

Shaheen Bagh area had come to limelight in December 2019 for its protests and a huge sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The massive gathering there was dispersed in March 2020 after riots in northeast Delhi and the COVID 19 pandemic that hit the city subsequently.

The mayor said that removing encroachment from government land is an obligatory function of the civic agencies and the SDMC will carry out its duty efficiently.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had on April 20 written to mayors of South and East corporations seeking removal of encroachments “by Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements” in their areas.

Last week, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation came under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in Jahangirpuri area in an “anti-encroachment” drive.

The demolition drive came immediately after the area witnessed violence between Hindus and Muslims on April 16. The action drew sharp criticism from several quarters, with many terming the exercise vengeful. The drive was stopped only after the Supreme Court intervened.

The SDMC on Wednesday removed temporary encroachments in Lajpat Nagar central market and seized several illegal kiosks and carts. On Tuesday too, the body had conducted anti-encroachment drives in many areas including Palam, Tilak Nagar, Hari Nagar, Ring Road near Sarai Kale Khan, CR Park, Greater Kailash, and Gurudwara Road.

The EDMC removed several temporary structures in Babarpur, Welcome, Durgapuri Chowk etc. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has also in last one week conducted anti-encroachment drive in Rohini Sector-7 and removed encroachments.