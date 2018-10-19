After installing CCTVs, Yogi Adityanath government takes this step to stop cheating in class X, XII exams

Last year, the government had made it mandatory for all schools to install CCTV cameras in examination halls. (PTI)

Continuing on its effort to curb cheatings during board exams, the Uttar Pradesh government has now made it mandatory for all government-aided and self-financed schools to install digital voice recorders. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the UP Board has instructed all the schools to install the recorders.

Explaining the need of the move, UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava told HT that the government came to know about the instances during last year examinations where invigilators facilitated cheating by telling answers orally.

Mass cheating has been the biggest challenge in Uttar Pradesh. Ever since Yogi Adityanath took over as the chief minister, he has tried to break the nexus of government officials and the owners private schools by taking multiple initiatives.

Last year, the government had made it mandatory for all schools to install CCTV cameras in examination halls. He had also deployed STF and local intelligence to stop the cheating facilitators known as education mafia. As a consequence of that, the reports of cheatings fell significantly and over 10 lakh students skipped the board exams.

States such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are infamous for their inability to curb the culture of mass cheatings during board exams. While Bihar is still struggling to stop the cases of cheating, the UP government has taken some measures in the last couple of years to conduct fair examinations. With the voice recording move, the UP will become the first state to do such a thing during board examinations.