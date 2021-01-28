  • MORE MARKET STATS

After Haryana, Jharkhand set to reserve 75% jobs in private sector for locals

January 28, 2021 10:36 AM

The chief minister said that a new domicile policy will be formulated and 75 per cent of the jobs in the private sector will be reserved for local people. He also said rules were being made for appointment of teachers in minority schools as well.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren

The Jharkhand government of Hemant Soren will reserve 75 per cent jobs in the private sector for the people of the state. The chief minister has announced that his government will soon formulate a new domicile policy, reserving jobs in the private sector for the locals. He has also announced that his government will recruit school teachers and police personnel this year.

“2021 will be the year of appointments,” Soren said while unfurling the national flag at Dumka Police Lines.

The chief minister also shared details of some other welfare schemes in the pipeline. He said the government will soon launch a universal pension scheme to provide Rs 1,000 a month to all elderly people of the state. Soren said that his government was constructing a 500-bed hospital on the premises of the medical college in Dumka.

The chief minister said that his government will distribute a dhoti or a lungi and a sari to 57 lakh poor families at a subsidised rate of Rs 10 a piece under ‘dhoti-sari’ scheme, which will be launched very soon. Soren also highlighted that his government had already introduced a loan waiver scheme under which loans of up to Rs 50,000 would be waived.

Once effective, Jharkhand will become the second such state to reserve 75 per cent jobs for locals. Last year, the Haryana government of Manohar Lal Khattar passed a law to reserve jobs in the private sector for locals. It was among key poll promises of Dushyant Chautala-led JJP, now an ally of the BJP in the state government.

