After Gujarat, Karnataka government mulls introducing Bhagwad Gita in schools as part of moral education

The Karnataka government is considering to introduce Bhagwat Gita in government schools, a decision that would put it in tune with the Gujarat government’s move earlier this week. While the Gujarat government’s decision was welcomed by opposition including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the move has witnessed opposition from the Congress in Karnataka.

Karnataka Congress leader and ex-Union Minister K Rahman Khan said that while nothing is wrong if they prescribe a religious book in the syllabus, but India is a country of diversity and has several religions. “So, taking note of this, all religious books should be taught to students. However, I feel that BJP has a vested interest,” he said.

Karnataka State Congress chief DK Shivakumar had opposed the proposal saying that since excerpts from the Ramayana and other epics were already part of the school syllabus, there is no point in changing the curriculum or adding new chapters.

On the other hand, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh has informed the state’s Legislative Council that a final decision will be taken based on the recommendation of a committee that will be formed by the Education Department. The committee will consider the introduction of Bhagwad Gita in schools after holding discussions with Chief Minister BS Bommai and experts. BJP MLC Pranesh suggested that the government should introduce the Bhagwad Gita from the 2022-23 academic year. Nagesh had already clarified that Gita would not be included in the current academic year.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said on March 19 that the government is considering the inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum as part of moral education.