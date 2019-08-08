After Ghulam Nabi Azad sent back from Srinagar, Sitaram Yechury plans to visit J&K to meet party leaders

Yechuri has criticized the way the Centre moved against the special provisions of the restive status. (Reuters)

CPI Secretary General Sitaram Yechury has written to Governor Satya Pal Malik informing him about his plan to visit Srinagar on Friday. In a letter written to the Governor, Yechury said that CPI(M) has an active unit in Jammu and Kashmir and it had an MLA Mohd Yusuf Tarigami in the dissolved state assembly. “As the general secretary of a national party, I wish to visit Mohd. Yusuf Tarigami (who I was informed, is not keeping good health) and other members of my party. I propose to reach Srinagar on the 9th (August) morning to meet them,” he said.

He also hoped that the administration will not create any hurdles in discharging his responsibilities as the leader of his party. The letter comes on the day Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped at the Srinagar airport and sent back due to the prevailing situation following the revocation of special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The state is under curfew and the movement of people have been restricted to avoid possible mass protest or violence in the wake of the central government’s move to strip the Valley of its special status.

Yechuri has criticized the way the Centre moved against the special provisions of the restive status. Attacking the government, the CPI(M) leader said that the Centre had promised to consult all the stakeholders before any decision on Jammu and Kashmir. “But now the same people have been jailed and cut off from the rest of the country. All this threatens federalism and the unity & integrity of India,” he said.

Yechury further said that what has happened to Jammu and Kashmir was a prelude to BJP’s plans for India. “Riding roughshod over Constitutional morality, liberties of Citizens, fundamental rights and everything that defines India”,” he added.