After Ghaziabad incident, UP not to depute women officials at centres housing Tablighi Jamaat members

According to Ghaziabad CMO, six Tablighi Jamaat patients at MMG Hospital who have been placed here under observation, misbehaved with the hospital’s nursing staff.

A day after complaints of misbehaviour by Tablighi Jamaat members kept under observation after attending the congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided not to depute women health workers to treat Tablighi Jamaat members, news agency ANI reported. Besides, women police personnel will also not be deployed to provide security at such places where the members of the Islamic sect are housed.

The latest decision comes in the wake of reports that Tablighi Jamaat patients were misbehaving and creating problems for medical staff at a Ghaziabad hospital. According to Ghaziabad CMO, six Tablighi Jamaat patients at MMG Hospital who have been placed here under observation, misbehaved with the hospital’s nursing staff.

The CMO raised the issue with local police, prompting the cops to file an FIR against them under IPC Sections 354, 294, 509, 269, 270 and 271. Meanwhile, the state government has invoked the National Security Act against them. The law empowers the authorities to detain anyone for months if they feel that the detained individual is a threat to the national security.

The six Tablighi Jamaat attendees are among 132 who have been tracked down by the authorities in Ghaziabad. All of them had attended a religious gathering in Nizamuddin of Delhi last month. The venue of the Jamaat has emerged as the biggest Covid19 hotspot in the country.

The state governments are making continuous efforts to trace down those who visited Nizamuddin to attend the event between March 1 and 15. According to reports, as many as 400 people have tested positive for coronavirus are linked to the Nizamuddin event which was attended by nearly 2,500 people.

Meanwhile, the state government has also invoked the National Security Act against those attacking police personnel enforcing the lockdown in view of the coronavirus. Today is the ninth day of the 21-day lockdown.

The state has so far reported 134 coronavirus cases and two deaths. Authorities said that eight fresh cases have been reported in Agra and Jaunpur. While six cases were found to be positive in Agra, two positive cases were found in Jaunpur. The two fresh cases are of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. The district-wise tally of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh is Gautambudh Nagar (48), Meerut (24), Agra (18), Lucknow (10), Ghaziabad (9), Bareilly (6), Bulandshahr and Jaunpur (3 each), Basti, Varanasi, and Pilibhit (2 each), Ghazipur, Hapur, Baghpat, Shamli, Moradabad, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri (1 each).