After Gautam Gambhir, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar slams Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi

After Gautam Gambhir, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has slammed former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi over the latter’s controversial tweet on Kashmir. Bhandarkar on Wednesday called Afridi’s tweet “absolutely ridiculous” and said everybody knows what kind of proxy war is going on in Kashmir. The Indian Authorities are managing their responsibilities well, he added.

On Tuesday, the former Pakistani cricketer alleged on Twitter that there was an “appalling and worrisome situation” in Kashmir and urged the UN to intervene into the matter. Afridi had tweeted: “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”

Reacting to Afridi’s tweet, former India opener Gautam Gambhir mocked at Afridi by saying the ex-Pakistani all-rounder has been a perennially immature person in a comical twitter war. Gambhir said Afridi’s tweet on the current situation in Kashmir and his reference to United Nations was according to “his age bracket”. Gambhir in his reply to Afridi,tweeted, “Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!”

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli in one of his Tweet said, “Just a Correction : it’s a “Pakistan Occupying Kashmir” .. KASHMIR WAS, IS AND WILL BE A INTEGRAL PART OF INDIA”

Later in the day, Shahid Afridi tweeted again, talking about human rights of the people of Kashmir. He wrote, “We respect all. And this is an example as sportsman. But when it comes to human rights we expect the same for our innocent Kashmiris.”

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah, also commented on Afridi’s statement, saying, “Everybody has condemned the killings in Kashmir. Every nation is condemning the killing, the killing must stop.”