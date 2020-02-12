After DPCC chief Subhash Chopra, PC Chacko quits as Delhi in-charge as heads roll in Congress after poll rout

PC Chacko quits as Delhi in-charge as heads roll in Congress after poll rout.

A day after Subhash Chopra resigned from the post of president of the Delhi unit of the Congress party, senior Congress leader PC Chacko has quit from his position as the Congress’ Delhi in-charge, accepting responsibility for the party’s poor show in the Assembly elections. The heads rolled in Congress after the party’s worst-ever show in the Delhi elections.

The party, which ruled the Union Territory for three straight terms, drew a blank for the second time in a row as the final results were declared for the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital on Tuesday. As many as 63 of the 66 candidates who contested the elections on a Congress ticket lost their deposits, meaning they could not poll even 10 per cent of the total votes polled.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra had resigned taking moral responsibility for Assembly poll debacle. “I take moral responsibility for the party’s debacle and have resigned,” Chopra said, adding that it is up to the party high command to take a decision on his resignation.

The Congress had fielded 66 candidates and offered the remaining four seats to the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The RJD candidates too lost their deposits. Only three of the UPA’s candidates — Arvinder Singh Lovely (Gandhi Nagar), Devender Yadav (Badli) and Abhishek Dutt (Kasturba Nagar) managed to save their deposits. Shubhash Chopra’s daughter Shivani Chopra, who was in fray from Kalkaji, could not save her deposit too.

This is the second Delhi election in a row that Congress failed to win a single seat. The party’s vote share also fell from 9.7 per cent in 2015 to 4.27 per cent this time.