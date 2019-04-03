After Digvijya’s appeal, Kamal Nath government restores security at RSS office in Bhopal

Kamal Nath government restores security at RSS office in Bhopal

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has restored the security cover at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Bhopal. This comes two days after it faced severe criticism from the opposition as well as its own leaders for removing the security from RSS’ E2, Arera Colony office in the state capital.

News agency ANI reported that a formal order in this regard was issued by the government and immediately companies of Special Armed Force (SAF) were deployed at the Sangh office. The officers were seen installing tents which they had removed on Monday night when the Kamal Nath government called them back.

The decision to remove security cover prompted former CM and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to tweet asking Nath government to reverse its order.

Singh who is a strong critic of RSS and BJP, said, “Removing security from the Rashtriya Swayamsval Sangh office is not right. I request Chief Minister Kamal Nath to immediately issue an order to provide adequate security.”

The RSS on its part said that it had neither demanded from the government to enhance the security outside office nor to withdraw.

“We had neither demanded to increase security at the office nor to remove it. But the security has been withdrawn. This is the decision of the state government,” Narendra Jain, a RSS leader said.

The SAF companies were stationed outside the RSS office since 2003 when BJP under Uma Bharti formed the government. Interestingly, after BJP lost the power to Congress last December by a thin margin, the new government headed by Kamal Nath issued an order to deploy heavy companies of SAF at Congress’ office.