After Delhi, UP to implement odd-even scheme to combat pollution, improve air quality

The Delhi government on Monday kickstarted the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme in a bid to tackle the rising pollution. The air quality in Delhi and several other north Indian states has crossed the ‘severe’ levels. With Delhi brining in measures to fight the menace, states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are now under the scanner about how they are handling the issue. Uttar Pradesh minister Dara Singh Chauhan was on Monday asked if the state would implement the odd-even scheme too.

Chauhan said that the traffic police and the director generals of police (DGPs) have already been instructed to implement the odd-even scheme across the state, reported news agency ANI. The minister though said that the police department would take a call on when they would begin implementing the vehicle rationing scheme.

Under the odd-even rule, private vehicles whose registration number ends with an odd or even digit are allowed to run on odd and even dates respectively. Vehicles violating the rule can be charged with a fine of Rs 4,000.

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up both the Centre and state governments for not doing enough even as the air quality deteriorates. The bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, observed that people of Delhi were being forced to live in a ‘gas chamber’ and questioned why the authorities had failed to control stubble burning.

The bench also asked Delhi government about the logic behind implementing the odd-even scheme. The court said that the scheme was a violation of the fundamental right to life. The court has given Arvind Kejriwal’s government in Delhi time till Friday to produce data that the odd-even rule was effective in reducing pollution.

Air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas on Monday continued to be ‘severe’. The air quality index in Delhi was at 436 according to the state-run Central Pollution Control Board’s, about nine times the recommended maximum.