After Delhi Jal Board, Arvind Kejriwal alleges CBI investigation into mohalla clinics

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today alleged that the CBI has started investigating the mohalla clinics project, “summoned” several senior officials and seized documents related to it. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today alleged that the CBI has started investigating the mohalla clinics project, “summoned” several senior officials and seized documents related to it. The chief minister made the accusation in a series of tweets, a day after he alleged that the CBI and the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) had started random picking of files from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), of which he is the minister-in-charge, to “somehow frame him in something”.

“Now, CBI starts investigating moh clinics-takes 3 lac pages incl all patients prescriptions. All CDMOs, 2 Addl Dirs, Project Dir, Addl secy, OSD to Dir n many other officers summoned (sic)..,” Kejriwal tweeted. He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeting “Modi ji, instead of closing Delhi’s mohalla clinics, open mohalla clinics across the country.” Mohalla Clinics is one of the flagship projects of the AAP government.

There are currently around 165 mohalla clinics aimed at providing free primary health care to city residents closer to home. The government has a target of setting up 1,000 such clinics across the national capital. In another tweet, Kejriwal alleged, “Del govt has spent Rs 3 lacs to get these pages photocpied. Spl permission was taken by officers for this money.

“I challenge Modi ji if these Rs 3 lacs photocopying charges and CBI officers’ salary cud be recovered out of this investigation (sic).” In a series of tweets yesterday, the chief minister had announced that he will put in the public domain the list of all files sought by the two agencies, and asked them to either explain the reason or else “apologise to Delhiites for this witch hunting exercise”.