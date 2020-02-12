After Delhi defeat, BJP recalibrates to highlighting Centre’s public welfare work

By:
Published: February 12, 2020 3:32:03 PM

The information and broadcasting minister shot off the letter on Tuesday evening, asking all his ministerial colleagues to inform people about their ministry's "public welfare work" through television, newspapers, outdoor and digital mediums between February 15 and March 31.

Delhi assembly elections, bjp, Prakash Javadekar, Aam Aadmi Party, citizenship law, AAP chief, Shaheen Bagh protestThe saffron party came under severe criticism from the Opposition for allegedly running a polarised and shrill campaign targeting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Shaheen Bagh protest against the amended citizenship law. (PTI photo)

Hours after the BJP faced a stunning defeat in Delhi elections, all Union ministers received a letter from their Cabinet colleague and senior party leader Prakash Javadekar asking them to design a campaign to highlight the welfare work done by their respective ministries.

The one-and-a-half-month-long campaign should be themed “Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam”, the letter stated. Javadekar urged the ministers to issue immediate directives to officials in this connection. The BJP lost decisively to the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly election, winning only eights seats to AAP’s 62. The saffron party came under severe criticism from the Opposition for allegedly running a polarised and shrill campaign targeting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Shaheen Bagh protest against the amended citizenship law.

The BJP, however, said it also highlighted Centre’s work during the poll campaign. Several opposition parties have termed AAP’s victory as a win for its welfare and development work.

