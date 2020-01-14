After days of unease, JNU finally witnesses calm on Tuesday

The trouble in the university started last year in October after the central government hiked fee for the students. (IE)

After days of a tense situation, the Jawaharlal Nehru University functioned in a “calm and peaceful” atmosphere on Tuesday. However, some students and professors remained absent from the classes due to differences with the administration over fee hike. According to PTI, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said that classes in many schools had begun for the new semester and the campus was normal. “The number of student registrations has been rising consistently and the last date of registration has been extended till January 15 to facilitate students who have gone on leave or on academic assignments off campus,” the report cited Kumar as saying in a statement. The JNU registrar further said that MPhil and PhD viva-voce examinations of various research scholars had been conducted and several others had been scheduled. “International academic delegations have also visited for discussions on research collaborations and student exchange,” Kumar said.

The trouble in the university started last year in October after the central government hiked fee for the students. Following the increase in fee, the students launch a protest and demanded a complete rollback. Despite repeated assurances from the government, the students refused to call-off their protests. Their continued protests took an ugly turn earlier this month when the protesting students decided to block the registration process for the winter session. To do this, the students decided to turn off the server room and cut off the Wi-Fi connectivity.

Two days after they vandalized the server room, a violent clash erupted between the members of Left and Left. Both the student wings blamed each other for the clash in which over 30 people suffered injuries. Last week, the Delhi Police said that they have identified nine students suspected to be involved in the attack on January 5. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh was also named by the police as a suspect. She was questioned by Delhi Police on Monday.