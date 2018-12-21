After Dalit and Muslim tag, now UP minister calls Lord Hanuman a ‘Jaat’

By: | Published: December 21, 2018 12:32 PM

After references to the Hindu god as a Dalit and Muslim, a senior Uttar Pradesh minister has now called Lord Hanuman a 'Jaat' by caste.

Narayan said, “I think Hanuman ji was a Jaat, because upon seeing someone being troubled a Jaat also jumps in even without knowing the issue or the people.” (File photo/Facebook)

Lord Hanuman finds himself in a peculiar caste tangle. After references to the Hindu god as a Dalit and Muslim, a senior Uttar Pradesh minister has now called Lord Hanuman a ‘Jaat’ by caste. UP minister Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan has said that he thinks Lord Hanuman was a Jaat as people from the community help those in trouble just like Hanuman did.

Narayan said, “I think Hanuman ji was a Jaat, because upon seeing someone being troubled a Jaat also jumps in even without knowing the issue or the people.”

“We understand about the descendants of a person by looking at their behaviour, Lord Hanuman came in middle to serve Lord Ram and Sita when Sita was taken by Ravana. Jaats have also the same nature, they also help troubled people even without knowing the person or the issue,” he said.

Recently, a UP BJP leader had said that Lord Hanuman was a Muslim. Bukkal Nawab on Thursday had said the deity was “actually a Muslim”. “Lord Hanuman belongs to all, and as far as I think, Hanumanji was actually a Muslim,” Nawab had said. He argued that the deity’s name is very similar to the names among Muslims and many of them are named after him.

“Hamara manana hai Hanuman ji Musalman thhe. Isliye Musalmanon ke andar jo naam rakha jata hai… Rehman, Ramzan, Farman, Zishan, Qurban… Jitne bhi naam rakhey jaate hain, woh karib karib unhi par rakhe jaate hain,” he had said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sparked controversy after he dragged the “caste” of Lord Hanuman. During a poll rally in Alwar, Adityanath had said that Lord Hanuman was a Dalit tribal. Yogi had further said that Lord Hanuman worked to connect all communities in India together from across the country. The UP CM had said that while Ram bhakts (devotees of Ram) would vote for BJP, those who pray Ravana will vote for the Congress. Yogi was even served a legal notice by a right-wing group in Rajasthan for Lord Hanuman as a Dalit in a poll rally.

Before Yogi, Gyan Dev Ahuja, BJP MLA from Ramgarh had said that Lord Hanuman was the world’s first tribal leader.

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner's turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
