After criticism, Rajya Sabha marshals spotted without military-style caps

Rajya Sabha marshals spotted without military-style caps on Thursday.

Two days after Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu ordered a review of the new military-style uniform of marshals, the House officials were seen without their caps on Thursday. The new dress of marshal had invited criticism from some ex-Army officers and opposition leaders.

The Rajya Sabha marshals were restyled from traditional Indian attire comprising turbans to dark navy blue and olive green military-style outfits with caps.

According to a report in The Indian Express, following criticism, the uniform of Rajya Sabha marshals is set to change again. It is not clear whether it will be completely changed or the present one will see some changes. However, the report said that officials have ruled out the option of marshals returning to their previous outfit.

Marshals earlier wore safari suits during summer and Indian bandgalas during the winter along with turbans. The turbans were viewed by some as a colonial legacy.

On Monday, when the Rajya Sabha opened its landmark 250th session, marshals in military-style uniforms and caps marched in. As per the rules, the presiding officer of the House is flanked by two marshals who march ahead of the Chairman to announce the commencement of proceedings. They assist the Chair in organising day-to-day business, the desk and bringing up order papers.

The military-style uniforms and caps of the marshals surprise of the MPs. They raised the issue in the House and demanded from the Chair to review it. Several ex-Army officers also pointed out the change.

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha Chairman announced that he has ordered a review of the new uniform. “I have decided to ask the Secretariat to revisit the same,” Naidu said as he mentioned in the House that the Secretariat of Rajya Sahba had come out with a new dress code for marshals.