After CAA, Kerala government refuses to implement NPR exercise in state

Kerala government on Monday said it will not implement the National Population Register (NPR) exercise in the state.

The Kerala government on Monday decided that it will not implement the National Population Register (NPR) exercise in the state, a week after it passed a resolution in the state Assembly against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The LDF government had also moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Act.

The decision against the implementation of the NPR was taken during a special Cabinet meet which was presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government said it will inform the Centre that it will not cooperate with any official procedures regarding the updation of the NPR which commences from April this year. Besides, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the Union Home Ministry will also be communicated that it was unable to cooperate with anything with regard to the updation of the NPR.

However, the state government said that it will fully cooperate with the Centre in the Census exercise.

In December last year, the Modi government had approved a budgetary allocation of Rs 8,500 crore for the NPR exercise. The NPR updation process will commence from April 2020. At that time, Kerala and West Bengal issued a notification asking departments to suspend works related to NPR.

The NPR is a list of usual residents of the country. It is maintained by the Central government.

The Kerala government earlier this month passed a resolution against the implementation of the citizenship law which was amended by the Parliament. The amended law promises to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution there.