After BJP losses, Ram Vilas Paswan says state results to have no impact on Lok Sabha polls

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 12:16 PM

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan Thursday asserted that the saffron party's loss in the recent state poll results would have no impact on the Lok Sabha elections and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the ruling NDA to victory in 2019.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan (File photo)

BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan Thursday asserted that the saffron party’s loss in the recent state poll results would have no impact on the Lok Sabha elections and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the ruling NDA to victory in 2019. The Lok Janshakti Party president attributed the BJP’s loss in three states it ruled to the “anti-incumbency”. Despite the anti-incumbency, the BJP’s vote share in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was almost equal to the Congress, which emerged victorious, he said.

READ ALSO | MP, Rajasthan CM race: Frontrunners arrive in Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi

“These verdicts will have no impact on the Lok Sabha elections. The National Democratic Alliance is intact and it will retain power at the Centre in 2019 under Modi’s leadership,” the Dalit leader told PTI in his first comments after the results were declared on Tuesday. The BJP suffered a big blow as it lost power in all the three states it ruled.

The Congress won convincingly in Chattisgarh, less so in Rajasthan and edged out the saffron party in a cliffhanger in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP also fared poorly in Telangana. In Mizoram, opposition Mizo National Front defeated the Congress. Paswan said people’s verdict is always welcome in a democracy. Now the Congress has come to power in the three states, it should let its work speak there, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. After BJP losses, Ram Vilas Paswan says state results to have no impact on Lok Sabha polls
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition