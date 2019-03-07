After BJP lawmakers’ shoe fight in UP, Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath

By: | Published: March 7, 2019 4:56 PM

Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the BJP over the 'shoe fight' which took place between the ruling party's MP and MLA in Sant Kabir Nagar on Wednesday.

akhilesh yadav, samajwadi partyAkhilesh Yadav (ANI)

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the BJP over the ‘shoe fight’ which took place between the ruling party’s MP and MLA in Sant Kabir Nagar on Wednesday. In a major embarrassment for the saffron party, its Member of Parliament from the area Sharad Tripathi and MLA Rakesh Baghel were involved in an ugly fight in the presence of several top administrative officers. Videos of the incident soon went viral leaving the BJP red-faced.

Tripathi was seen hitting the MLA with his shoe. Angry with this the latter soon started slapping the MP. The BJP has sent show cause notices to both the leaders.

Reacting to the incident Akhilesh Yadav said, “When the country’s PM says ‘ghar main ghus ke maroonga’, and the CM goes one step ahead and says ‘thoko.’ When the PM and the CM use such language that shouldn’t be used in a democracy; that’s what will happen.”

Soon after the incident, Baghel’s supporters gathered near Collector’s office and demanded action against the MP. The police also had to lock Tripathi inside a room after Baghel’s supported tried to enter district office after which the police pushed them out.

“The dispute between the MP and MLA erupted during a meeting on names on the foundation stone for some development projects. The situation is under control now,” Raveesh Gupta, District Magistrate, Sant Kabir Nagar, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express,

Both Tripathi and Singh have been elected for the first time. Baghel is also a member of Hindu Yuva Vahini, an outfit that was started by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

